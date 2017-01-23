Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Attention search marketers: ALL keywords are branded keywords!

Jan 23, 2017 by Larry Kim Columnist Larry Kim explains how brand affinity impacts both paid and organic search performance — and how you can use this information to bolster your SEO and PPC campaigns.

SEM continuity: The ROI-boosting digital marketing concept you’ve never heard of

Jan 23, 2017 by Jeff Eckman & Paul Benson What is continuity, and how does it apply to our work as search marketers? Contributors Jeff Eckman and Paul Benson share how thinking holistically can improve ROI for your search campaigns.

Google Dance returns to SMX West

Jan 23, 2017 by Elisabeth Osmeloski After successfully reviving the famed event for search marketers in 2016, Google once again invites SMX attendees to its Silicon Valley campus for an after-hours networking event on March 22, 2017.

Google mobile search adds book previews

Jan 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz You can now read book previews directly on your smartphone from Google search.