Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google brings back emojis in the search results snippets for relevant queries

Feb 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google has brought back displaying emojis in the search results when the query thinks it is relevant.

Google temporarily disables ‘not mobile-friendly’ label in search results due to bug

Feb 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz A bug has forced Google to remove the mobile friendly label from the search results. Google is fixing the issue and will restore the label after the problem is resolved.

How to write PPC text ads in 2017’s sophisticated environment

Feb 17, 2017 by Matt Umbro There are now so many ways to customize your search ads that optimization can seem complex. Columnist Matt Umbro discusses which components are likely to make the biggest impact on your CTR and conversion rates.

Organic traffic & link building for small businesses

Feb 17, 2017 by Marcus Miller Link building is often one of the most challenging digital marketing tasks for small businesses. In this helpful how-to, columnist Marcus Miller explores how link building works today and what small businesses can do to get started.

Search in Pics: Google indoor clouds, Bing heart balloon & stroopwafels

Feb 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Indoor clouds at Google’s office: Source: Instagram Google sleeping cots: Source: Instagram Bing Valentine’s Day balloon: […]

Google iOS app gets new local search filters, more AMP support & Gboard access

Feb 17, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues The latest update is part of version 23.0 for the Google iOS app.