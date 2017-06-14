Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google’s mobile-first index likely not coming until 2018 at earliest

Jun 13, 2017 by Matt McGee At SMX Advanced, Gary Illyes says Google will “communicate a lot” before rolling out the mobile-first index.

Bing Ads piloting in-market & custom audience targeting

Jun 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Bing Ads is actively working on building out its audience targeting capabilities.

How Pinterest has developed computer-vision technology to power visual search for users and brands

Jun 14, 2017 by Tim Peterson Pinterest has been developing computer vision technology since 2014 and is now applying it to visual search queries and ad targeting.

2017 growth hacks: Optimizing organic market share

Jun 14, 2017 by Lori Weiman Columnist Lori Weiman continues her series on search marketing growth hacks with an installment on improving organic search performance.

Why ‘good’ isn’t good enough in Google Shopping

Jun 14, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen Have you experienced high growth from your Google Shopping ads? You’re not the only one. Columnist Andreas Reiffen looks at growth data for product listing ads and explains why even an 89% growth in revenue year over year may not be enough to outpace your competitors.