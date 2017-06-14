Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google mobile index, Bing ads in-market targeting and Pinterest search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google’s mobile-first index likely not coming until 2018 at earliest
Jun 13, 2017 by Matt McGee
At SMX Advanced, Gary Illyes says Google will “communicate a lot” before rolling out the mobile-first index.
- Bing Ads piloting in-market & custom audience targeting
Jun 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Bing Ads is actively working on building out its audience targeting capabilities.
- How Pinterest has developed computer-vision technology to power visual search for users and brands
Jun 14, 2017 by Tim Peterson
Pinterest has been developing computer vision technology since 2014 and is now applying it to visual search queries and ad targeting.
- 2017 growth hacks: Optimizing organic market share
Jun 14, 2017 by Lori Weiman
Columnist Lori Weiman continues her series on search marketing growth hacks with an installment on improving organic search performance.
- Why ‘good’ isn’t good enough in Google Shopping
Jun 14, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen
Have you experienced high growth from your Google Shopping ads? You’re not the only one. Columnist Andreas Reiffen looks at growth data for product listing ads and explains why even an 89% growth in revenue year over year may not be enough to outpace your competitors.
- Baby Come Back! How to Grow Customer Revenue with People-Based Search Marketing
Jun 13, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
It’s time to think beyond the keyword, and tailor your PPC campaigns based on who is actually viewing or clicking your ad. With a people-based approach to your search marketing, you can improve the cross-channel customer experience, optimize PPC campaign performance, and ultimately re-acquire customers and grow CLTV. Join our paid search experts to understand […]
