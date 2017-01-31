Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google new AdWords interface, ads by AdWords & IF functions
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- New AdWords interface alpha is rolling out to more advertisers
Jan 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
As Google continues to build out the new UI, more advertisers are getting access.
- Google launches Ads Added by AdWords pilot: What we know so far
Jan 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
In the new test, ads based on existing ad and landing page content are added to ad groups by Google.
- How to go above and beyond with your content
Jan 31, 2017 by Julie Joyce
Wondering what’s holding you back from greater content? Columnist Julie Joyce discusses what you can do to go above and beyond the usual.
- How machine learning impacts the need for quality content
Jan 31, 2017 by Eric Enge
As Google continues to invest in machine learning technology to help it better understand and parse user queries, columnist Eric Enge emphasizes the need for marketers to continuously improve content quality and user satisfaction.
- AdWords IF functions roll out for ad customization as Standard Text Ads sunset
Jan 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
IF functions arrive to let advertisers customize ads based on device and retargeting list membership.
- The PPC industry would not exist under Trump’s immigration policy
Jan 31, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Following a recent executive order suspending US admissions for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries on Friday, columnist Frederick Vallaeys explains how such a policy would have hindered the growth of the search industry as we know it today.
- Majestic successfully prints the internet in 3D in outer space
Jan 31, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The 3D printer worked in outer space, and the Majestic Landscape was printed at the International Space Station. Out of this world!
- Google mobile-friendly testing tool now has API access
Jan 31, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Using the new API Google released, developers can now build their own tools around the mobile-friendly testing tool to see if pages are mobile-friendly.
- Updated for 2017 — Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Jan 30, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
The “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide,” from our sister site, MarTech Today, examines the market for enterprise SEO software platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this software into your business. If you are considering licensing an SEO software tool, this report will help you decide whether you need to. The report has been […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Let’s make 2017 the year of honest reviews!
- SMBs are overwhelmed with digital marketing choices. How to stand out and win their business.
- Walmart targets Amazon Prime with free two-day shipping
- Snapchat launches new Facebook-inspired ad technology platform
- Budweiser Super Bowl LI ad tells immigrant story of founder coming to America from Germany
- Super Bowl LI advertisers: Here are the brands gearing up for game day
- How martech has made ABM-at-scale possible
- The 3 challenges all social CMI professionals face (and how to overcome them)
- Sizmek’s dynamically assembled ad serving now includes audience segments from DMPs
- Facebook opens its ad network’s video ads to independent viewability checks
- 5 storytelling triggers that spur your readers to take action
- Tech firms join forces to push back on Trump immigration ban
- A better Siri is critical to the iPhone’s long-term competitiveness
- Square offering merchants $12K in free payment processing with Apple Pay
Search News From Around The Web:
Link Building
- 35 White Hat Link Earning Ideas, BruceClay.com
- Your Blueprint to Creating Linkable Assets, theupperranks.com
Searching
- A remedy for your health-related questions: Google Search launches health info in the Knowledge Graph, Official Google Australia Blog
SEO
- An Up-to-Date Guide on Good SEO vs. Bad SEO: The Do’s and Don’ts, Search Engine Journal
- Google Search Console Reliability: Webmaster Tools on Trial, Moz
- Google Wants To Hear Feedback On HTTPS Migrations Again, Search Engine Roundtable
- Understanding Mobile-First Indexing (2/3): The Long-Term Impact on SEO, Mobile Moxie Blog
- Yoast SEO 4.2 adds another new language: Dutch, Yoast
SEM / Paid Search
- How to Use PPC to Support TV Advertising, Periscopix
Search Marketing
- Identifying and Creating Content That Works, State of Digital
- Report Companies Impersonating Google, Search Engine Roundtable
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.