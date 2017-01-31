Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

New AdWords interface alpha is rolling out to more advertisers

Jan 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin As Google continues to build out the new UI, more advertisers are getting access.

Google launches Ads Added by AdWords pilot: What we know so far

Jan 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin In the new test, ads based on existing ad and landing page content are added to ad groups by Google.

How to go above and beyond with your content

Jan 31, 2017 by Julie Joyce Wondering what’s holding you back from greater content? Columnist Julie Joyce discusses what you can do to go above and beyond the usual.

How machine learning impacts the need for quality content

Jan 31, 2017 by Eric Enge As Google continues to invest in machine learning technology to help it better understand and parse user queries, columnist Eric Enge emphasizes the need for marketers to continuously improve content quality and user satisfaction.

AdWords IF functions roll out for ad customization as Standard Text Ads sunset

Jan 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin IF functions arrive to let advertisers customize ads based on device and retargeting list membership.

The PPC industry would not exist under Trump’s immigration policy

Jan 31, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys Following a recent executive order suspending US admissions for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries on Friday, columnist Frederick Vallaeys explains how such a policy would have hindered the growth of the search industry as we know it today.

Majestic successfully prints the internet in 3D in outer space

Jan 31, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The 3D printer worked in outer space, and the Majestic Landscape was printed at the International Space Station. Out of this world!

Google mobile-friendly testing tool now has API access

Jan 31, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Using the new API Google released, developers can now build their own tools around the mobile-friendly testing tool to see if pages are mobile-friendly.