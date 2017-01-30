Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google News AMP, LSA survey & Google doodle
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report: Google AMP results in Google News more than double
Jan 30, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Want your content to be found by mobile users in Google News? Well, it seems like you need to have AMP to make that happen now.
- SMBs are overwhelmed with digital marketing choices. How to stand out and win their business.
Jan 30, 2017 by Wesley Young
LSA survey reveals important standards SMBs want from a provider that will help marketers stand out from the competition and reduce churn. Columnist Wesley Young elaborates.
- Branch unveils AMP Deepviews, so content in uninstalled apps can be previewed from search results
Jan 30, 2017 by Barry Levine
The new solution shows app-based content in Google as fast-loading and preferred AMP pages, if the app has not been installed.
- Let’s make 2017 the year of honest reviews!
Jan 30, 2017 by Greg Gifford
Reviews can be an important part of a local SEO strategy, but columnist Greg Gifford warns that overdoing it can make your business look shady.
- Fred Korematsu Google doodle honors Japanese internment camp survivor & civil rights activist
Jan 30, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Born in Oakland, California, Korematsu was imprisoned at the Central Utah War Relocation Center at Topaz, Utah in 1942.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- MAdTech: The marketers’ view
- How to check which URLs have been indexed without upsetting Google: A follow-up
- Commercial success: 3 last-minute PPC tips to pump up the effectiveness of Super Bowl LI TV ad buys
- Increase the impact of your testing program in 2017
- The rise of retention marketing as a strategic priority in 2017
- Branch unveils AMP Deepviews, so content in uninstalled apps can be previewed from search results
- TrustRadius report: Demos, trials and customers’ opinions count most for B2B buyers
- #DeleteUber: Companies being forced by events to wade into political fray
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps gets Houston transit data ahead of Super Bowl LI, Apple Insider
- Chinese nuclear submarine in Karachi, Pakistan port, Google Earth Blog
- Google Testing More Carousel Features In Local Card, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
Searching
- Google Image Search Prevented Some Users From Enlarging Images For Four Days, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google News Drops Shareable Sections, Search Engine Roundtable
- SearchResearch Challenge (1/30/17): What’s the common thread?, SearchReSearch
SEO
- Advice Given to an Aspiring 14 Year-Old Entrepreneur Wanting to Learn SEO, SEO By The Sea
- 10 Dangerous Web Design Mistakes That Destroy SEO, Raven Blog
- Ask Yoast: nofollow layered navigation links?, Yoast
- Does Google Hate SEO? This Ominous Fact Is All You Need To Know, aimClear Blog
- Google Indexing of Twitter Declining: Here’s Why, Stone Temple
- How "Condensed Content" Helps Your Mobile SEO Game, Search Engine Journal
- How to Create a Killer SEO Plan for 2017, quicksprout.com
- Webinar: Planning for SEO Success in 2017 (What You need To Know), John Lincoln, Ignite Visibility – YouTube
SEM / Paid Search
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.