Report: Google AMP results in Google News more than double

Jan 30, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Want your content to be found by mobile users in Google News? Well, it seems like you need to have AMP to make that happen now.

SMBs are overwhelmed with digital marketing choices. How to stand out and win their business.

Jan 30, 2017 by Wesley Young LSA survey reveals important standards SMBs want from a provider that will help marketers stand out from the competition and reduce churn. Columnist Wesley Young elaborates.

Branch unveils AMP Deepviews, so content in uninstalled apps can be previewed from search results

Jan 30, 2017 by Barry Levine The new solution shows app-based content in Google as fast-loading and preferred AMP pages, if the app has not been installed.

Let’s make 2017 the year of honest reviews!

Jan 30, 2017 by Greg Gifford Reviews can be an important part of a local SEO strategy, but columnist Greg Gifford warns that overdoing it can make your business look shady.