SearchCap: Google news changes, video previews in search & Search Console data issue
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google auto-playing video previews in search results carousel on Android
Aug 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is now showing six-second video previews in the search results delivered on Android devices.
- Wonky Google Search Console data attributed to a logging issue last week
Aug 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Are you seeing funky data in the Google Search Console? Here is what may be happening.
- Google making renewed effort to help news publishers drive more subscriptions
Aug 18, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google effort appears to be a modified version of existing tools and approaches with some new, unspecified wrinkles.
- Google’s Great American Eclipse 2017 doodle offers fun facts about today’s big event
Aug 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
In addition to offering tips on how best to view and photograph today’s eclipse, the doodle leads to a search for “solar eclipse science.”
- How to improve your SEO with user-friendly interlinking
Aug 21, 2017 by Kristopher Jones
Sure, backlinks are important, but columnist Kristopher Jones makes the case that internal linking is also a critical component of improving your website’s search engine optimization and user experience.
- Optimized store landing pages: An important part of local search strategy
Aug 21, 2017 by Tony Edward
How can brick-and-mortar stores improve the online experience for both users and search engines? Columnist Tony Edward says the key lies in strong local landing pages.
