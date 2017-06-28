Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google News redesign, AdWords tests headlines & speed tool upgrade
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google News gets a cleaner look, new features to make it ‘more accessible’
Jun 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The new design is simpler to use, more visually appealing and offers more content and context.
- Study argues Google Home 6X ‘more effective’ than Alexa, but will consumers care?
Jun 28, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Amazon’s assets, including distribution, brand loyalty, aggressive pricing and a more diverse product mix could trump Google Home’s better performance.
- Google updates its mobile Test My Site tool with more competitive analysis
Jun 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s site speed tool now compares your site to your competitors’ and tells you how many visitors your site is losing because of your load time.
- Spotted in AdWords: Check a box and automatically create a headline test
Jun 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
A new option serves up an easy ad-testing scenario.
- Surviving and thriving at an SEO conference
Jun 28, 2017 by Dave Davies
Hitting the search conference circuit this year? Columnist Dave Davies has tips and advice for making the most of the experience.
