Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google News gets a cleaner look, new features to make it ‘more accessible’

Jun 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling The new design is simpler to use, more visually appealing and offers more content and context.

Study argues Google Home 6X ‘more effective’ than Alexa, but will consumers care?

Jun 28, 2017 by Greg Sterling Amazon’s assets, including distribution, brand loyalty, aggressive pricing and a more diverse product mix could trump Google Home’s better performance.

Google updates its mobile Test My Site tool with more competitive analysis

Jun 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google’s site speed tool now compares your site to your competitors’ and tells you how many visitors your site is losing because of your load time.

Spotted in AdWords: Check a box and automatically create a headline test

Jun 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin A new option serves up an easy ad-testing scenario.