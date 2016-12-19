Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google offensive, local SEO & small business
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google studying ways to deal with offensive search suggestions & results
Dec 16, 2016 by Danny Sullivan
Facing criticism over “fake news,” inappropriate search suggestions and more, the search company is looking for long-term and comprehensive solutions.
- Can SEOs make local search great again in 2017?
Dec 19, 2016 by Andrew Shotland
The road ahead looks rough for local SEO practitioners and agencies, but is there hope? Columnist Andrew Shotland takes a look at what recent trends mean for those who serve local search clients.
- Small business owners: 3 steps to creating accurate Google Analytics reports
Dec 19, 2016 by Dianna Huff
Raw traffic data in Google Analytics isn’t always accurate. In this helpful how-to, columnist Dianna Huff shows Analytics beginners how to create a filter that excludes spam traffic and traffic from internal sources.
- Steve Biko Google doodle honors anti-apartheid activist & founder of the Black Consciousness Movement
Dec 18, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues
Biko spent his life fighting South Africa’s apartheid policies and racial injustice.
- What you should look for in a SEO solution
Dec 19, 2016 by Digital Marketing Depot
With hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, and even millions of pages, sites, and keywords to manage and optimize, SEO has become increasingly complicated and time-consuming. Using an SEO software platform can increase efficiency and productivity while reducing the time and errors involved in managing organic search campaign. Marketing Land’s “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” […]
