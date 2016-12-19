Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google studying ways to deal with offensive search suggestions & results

Dec 16, 2016 by Danny Sullivan Facing criticism over “fake news,” inappropriate search suggestions and more, the search company is looking for long-term and comprehensive solutions.

Can SEOs make local search great again in 2017?

Dec 19, 2016 by Andrew Shotland The road ahead looks rough for local SEO practitioners and agencies, but is there hope? Columnist Andrew Shotland takes a look at what recent trends mean for those who serve local search clients.

Small business owners: 3 steps to creating accurate Google Analytics reports

Dec 19, 2016 by Dianna Huff Raw traffic data in Google Analytics isn’t always accurate. In this helpful how-to, columnist Dianna Huff shows Analytics beginners how to create a filter that excludes spam traffic and traffic from internal sources.

Steve Biko Google doodle honors anti-apartheid activist & founder of the Black Consciousness Movement

Dec 18, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues Biko spent his life fighting South Africa’s apartheid policies and racial injustice.