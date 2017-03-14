Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google launches new effort to flag upsetting or offensive content in search

Mar 14, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Using data from human “quality raters,” Google hopes to teach its algorithms how to better spot offensive and often factually incorrect information.

Did Google’s Fred update hit low-value content sites that focus on revenue, not users?

Mar 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google won’t comment about the “Fred update,” but based on our own analysis, many affected sites saw up to a 90% drop in traffic.

Your guide to using Google Assistant and the Google search app on Android & iPhone

Mar 14, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Google Assistant is coming widely to Android phones. Here’s how to use it and other ways to Google on your smartphone — even for iPhone users.

Report: Google earns 78% of $36.7B US search ad revenues, soon to be 80%

Mar 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Amazon and Yelp expected to see biggest search revenue growth rates in US.

10 AdWords ad copy testing ideas you can use right now

Mar 14, 2017 by Jason Puckett Wondering where to begin with ad copy testing? Columnist Jason Puckett shares some ideas to get you started.

Selling the value of link building to management

Mar 14, 2017 by Andrew Dennis You know that link building is necessary to achieve the results you want, but how do you sell the C-suite and secure budget? Columnist Andrew Dennis shares his advice.

Yext files for long-awaited $100 million IPO

Mar 14, 2017 by Greg Sterling Last year the company announced a revenue “run rate” of $100 million.

How 7 leading brands are winning at paid search

Mar 14, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Whether your goal is to maximize revenue generated with existing budgets, boost profitability, reduce costs, or grow revenue within targets, using 7 real-life examples this white paper from [24]7 can help you get there. This white paper covers: how Predictive Search Bidding gives you the power to optimize every bid, maximize ROI, and reduce costs. […]