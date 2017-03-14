Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google offensive results, Google Fred update & Google Assistant
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google launches new effort to flag upsetting or offensive content in search
Mar 14, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Using data from human “quality raters,” Google hopes to teach its algorithms how to better spot offensive and often factually incorrect information.
- Did Google’s Fred update hit low-value content sites that focus on revenue, not users?
Mar 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google won’t comment about the “Fred update,” but based on our own analysis, many affected sites saw up to a 90% drop in traffic.
- Your guide to using Google Assistant and the Google search app on Android & iPhone
Mar 14, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Google Assistant is coming widely to Android phones. Here’s how to use it and other ways to Google on your smartphone — even for iPhone users.
- Report: Google earns 78% of $36.7B US search ad revenues, soon to be 80%
Mar 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Amazon and Yelp expected to see biggest search revenue growth rates in US.
- 10 AdWords ad copy testing ideas you can use right now
Mar 14, 2017 by Jason Puckett
Wondering where to begin with ad copy testing? Columnist Jason Puckett shares some ideas to get you started.
- Selling the value of link building to management
Mar 14, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
You know that link building is necessary to achieve the results you want, but how do you sell the C-suite and secure budget? Columnist Andrew Dennis shares his advice.
- Yext files for long-awaited $100 million IPO
Mar 14, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Last year the company announced a revenue “run rate” of $100 million.
- How 7 leading brands are winning at paid search
Mar 14, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Seasonal SEO: Identifying your merriest times of the year
- Assessing the maturity of your organization’s messaging program
- Manufacturing FAQs: The workhorse of content and search marketing
- Marketers: Track emotions, not just numbers
- Study: Ads in editorial stream beat search, social for visibility and recall
- The rise of bad content marketing advice
- Report: Facebook’s display ad domination to grow as US digital ad spend hits $83B in 2017
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- SEO Sends Message To Google Via Robots.txt File, Search Engine Roundtable
- The State of Searcher Behavior Revealed Through 23 Remarkable Statistics, Moz
Local & Maps
- Google Earth Imagery Update – Plane Crash, Derailed Train, Fireworks Explosion and World Series, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
- Biggest Link Index Hits New Highs with Historic Update, Majestic Blog
- Google Mocks PBNs, Suggesting They Don’t Work, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- 22 Tips for SEOs to Attract More Twitter Followers, Search Engine Journal
- Does Google’s Gary Illyes Latest Tweet Reference Fred?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Revoked Manual Actions Have No Leftover Effects, Search Engine Roundtable
- Meta Information for SEO: Understanding Its Value, Stone Temple
- Near Duplicate Content Can Cause Google to Choose Wrong Snippet, The SEM Post
- Recent Google Changes: SEO Tactics that Move the Needle in 2017 #semrushchat, SEM Rush
- SEO Keyword Mapping – The Ultimate Guide, 3Q Digital
SEM / Paid Search
- New PPC Account Analysis For Beginners, PPC Hero
- Paid Search Ad Spend for Online Small Business Loans Up 66% from 2014 To 2016, AdGooroo
Search Marketing
- Slay Search Terms Report Analysis to Save Serious Cash, aimClear Blog
