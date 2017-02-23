Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google penalty, the KKK & Gboard
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Natural News was not banned from Google over fake news
Feb 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
A Google webmaster violation is the reason this web site was penalized by Google, not because the site is controversial.
- Four US presidents in the KKK? Google’s latest problem with featured answers
Feb 23, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Technically called a “featured snippet,” Google lists four U.S. presidents as Klan members, even though there’s no conclusive evidence any were.
- A review of free PPC reporting solutions from Google
Feb 23, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Columnist Frederick Vallaeys tried out Data Studio to see where it shines and where it might fall short for search marketers.
- Gboard adds new languages, voice typing, new emojis & doodles
Feb 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google has upgraded their iOS keyboard extension to support voice dialing and 15 more languages.
- Exoplanet discovery Google doodle salutes the 7 Earth-like planets found by NASA
Feb 22, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Designed by doodler Nate Swinehart, the animated image is now posted on all Google home pages around the world.
- All new! B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Marketer’s Guide updated for 2017
Feb 22, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
The latest edition of MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for B2B marketing automation software platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this software into your business. This 44-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for B2B marketing automation software tools […]
- All new! B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Marketer’s Guide updated for 2017
