Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Natural News was not banned from Google over fake news

Feb 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz A Google webmaster violation is the reason this web site was penalized by Google, not because the site is controversial.

Four US presidents in the KKK? Google’s latest problem with featured answers

Feb 23, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Technically called a “featured snippet,” Google lists four U.S. presidents as Klan members, even though there’s no conclusive evidence any were.

A review of free PPC reporting solutions from Google

Feb 23, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys Columnist Frederick Vallaeys tried out Data Studio to see where it shines and where it might fall short for search marketers.

Gboard adds new languages, voice typing, new emojis & doodles

Feb 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google has upgraded their iOS keyboard extension to support voice dialing and 15 more languages.

Exoplanet discovery Google doodle salutes the 7 Earth-like planets found by NASA

Feb 22, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Designed by doodler Nate Swinehart, the animated image is now posted on all Google home pages around the world.