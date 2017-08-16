Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google pollen search, Google reviews bug & Google pays Apple
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolling out hands-free calling on Google Home to US and Canada
Aug 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling
One day relatively soon, home assistants could be generating large volumes of calls to (local) businesses.
- Google working to fix the ability to leave local reviews on Google Maps
Aug 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is aware of the issue with leaving reviews in Google search and Google Maps for local reviews. They are working on a fix.
- How to get developers to implement SEO recommendations
Aug 16, 2017 by Michael King
The best SEO strategy is meaningless if there’s no one to implement it! Columnist Michael King shares his recommendations for how to best work with your developers to get things done.
- Google gives allergy sufferers a heads-up on pollen levels via mobile search
Aug 16, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
In partnership with The Weather Channel, pollen and allergy-related mobile searches return information on local pollen levels and an offer to receive pollen count alerts.
- Developing YOUR audience targeting strategy
Aug 16, 2017 by Christi Olson
Columnist Christi Olson digs into how remarketing can be used create, shape and target the most important online audience in the world: yours.
- Analyst: Google’s default search deal worth $3 billion to frenemy Apple
Aug 15, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Bernstein analyst says that payments by Google to Apple this year might be worth as much as $3 billion.
