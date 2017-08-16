Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google rolling out hands-free calling on Google Home to US and Canada

Aug 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling One day relatively soon, home assistants could be generating large volumes of calls to (local) businesses.

Google working to fix the ability to leave local reviews on Google Maps

Aug 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is aware of the issue with leaving reviews in Google search and Google Maps for local reviews. They are working on a fix.

How to get developers to implement SEO recommendations

Aug 16, 2017 by Michael King The best SEO strategy is meaningless if there’s no one to implement it! Columnist Michael King shares his recommendations for how to best work with your developers to get things done.

Google gives allergy sufferers a heads-up on pollen levels via mobile search

Aug 16, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues In partnership with The Weather Channel, pollen and allergy-related mobile searches return information on local pollen levels and an offer to receive pollen count alerts.

Developing YOUR audience targeting strategy

Aug 16, 2017 by Christi Olson Columnist Christi Olson digs into how remarketing can be used create, shape and target the most important online audience in the world: yours.