SearchCap: Google Posts expands, technical audits & site search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Are technical and content audits still relevant?
Mar 22, 2017 by David Freeman
SEO audits are very useful in identifying website issues and areas for improvement, but columnist David Freeman believes the way we approach these audits is outdated.
- 3 steps to overcoming site issues that impact performance
Mar 22, 2017 by Jim Yu
Consumers and search engines alike have high expectations for websites, so unchecked problems and errors can have a big impact on SEO and content performance. Columnist Jim Yu discusses how to find and address these issues.
- Google site search is on the way out. Now what?
Mar 22, 2017 by Paul Shapiro
With Google sunsetting its site search product, many companies are wondering where to turn for this functionality; columnist Paul Shapiro provides some alternatives.
- Google Posts now gives museums, movies, musicians & sports groups dedicated space in search
Mar 22, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Program opens in US and Brazil. Expansion is a sign Google no longer sees it as just an experiment.
- How to Use Network Data to Turn Bad Inputs into Gold
Mar 21, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
If you think network data means gathering business cards at lunch, you’re in for a surprise. Today’s network data comes from data owners sharing their information to give everyone access to better data than any brand can assemble on its own. Join data experts David M. Raab and John Hurley as they describe how Radius […]
