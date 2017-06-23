Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Posts now live for all Google My Business users

Jun 22, 2017 by Barry Schwartz After much anticipation, Google Posts is finally available to all small businesses. The content will appear in both Google search and maps results.

Google now removing medical records from its search results

Jun 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google’s content removal policy has been updated to include medical records. This goes on a very short list of content that Google will remove from search.

SMX Advanced session: Mobile-First For The Advanced SEO

Jun 23, 2017 by Greg Gifford How can websites prepare for the mobile-first index? Columnist Greg Gifford recaps a session from SMX Advanced dealing with the impending rollout of Google’s new index, which prioritizes mobile content over desktop.

Search in Pics: Google bathtub table, Bing lunchbox & YouTube stairs

Jun 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google bathtub table: Source: Instagram YouTube stair case with a strong message: Source: Instagram Google padded […]