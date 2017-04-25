Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google’s ‘Project Owl’ — a three-pronged attack on fake news & problematic content

Apr 25, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Google hopes to improve by better surfacing authoritative content and enlisting feedback about suggested searches and Featured Snippets answers.

Google reaffirms 15% of searches are new, never been searched before

Apr 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google processes trillions of searches every year, and still, 15% of those queries have never been seen by Google before.

Local search update: ‘Best’ filter invading the local pack

Apr 25, 2017 by Conrad Saam We all know good ratings and reviews are important for local businesses, and it seems they’re becoming even more so. Contributor Conrad Saam explains a new search results display that appears when queries include words like ‘best’ and ‘great.’

Evaluating PPC talent, part 1: Where to begin

Apr 25, 2017 by Brett Middleton How can you hire a paid search (or social) specialist that fits your business’s needs if you don’t know much about the channel yourself? Columnist Brett Middleton shares some practical tips for those looking to hire strong PPC talent.

Content and links: It really does take a village

Apr 25, 2017 by Julie Joyce Columnist Julie Joyce explains how clients’ and other stakeholders’ involvement can greatly improve the success of your link-building campaign.

4 myths of paid search bidding

Apr 24, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Competition is fierce in the world of paid search advertising. And it’s getting tougher all the time. As the Google paid search platform continues to change with every passing month, providing more granular visibility and control, advertisers must adapt bidding strategies or risk seeing reduced ROI. What worked even recently will not deliver the same […]