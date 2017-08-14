Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AdWords app-install campaigns to sunset as Universal App Campaigns take over

Aug 14, 2017 by Greg Sterling Google says Universal App Campaigns are now delivering 50% of app downloads across its network.

Google adds 30 languages to voice search & makes it possible to use emojis with voice typing

Aug 14, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Included among the new languages are Swahili and Amharic, two of the most popular African languages.

5 mindset mistakes you may be making when it comes to SEO

Aug 14, 2017 by Tom Demers Sometimes even the smartest SEOs are guilty of missing the forest for the trees. Columnist Tom Demers delves into some common attitudes and behaviors that can prevent your campaigns from reaching their full potential.

6 tips for using location information to boost conversion

Aug 14, 2017 by Wesley Young Columnist Wesley Young looks at how far consumers are willing to travel to shop at local stores and how to use your store’s location to boost conversion of your marketing campaigns.

Google Questions and Answers for local businesses now available For Android

Aug 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Questions and Answers are coming to the Google local listings. Here is how you can manage them as a business owner today.

Site category exclusions for Google Display Network getting brand safety update

Aug 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The changes are related to updates first announced in March in response to an advertiser YouTube boycott.