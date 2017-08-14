Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Q&A, voice search expands, app-install ads & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AdWords app-install campaigns to sunset as Universal App Campaigns take over
Aug 14, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google says Universal App Campaigns are now delivering 50% of app downloads across its network.
- Google adds 30 languages to voice search & makes it possible to use emojis with voice typing
Aug 14, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Included among the new languages are Swahili and Amharic, two of the most popular African languages.
- 5 mindset mistakes you may be making when it comes to SEO
Aug 14, 2017 by Tom Demers
Sometimes even the smartest SEOs are guilty of missing the forest for the trees. Columnist Tom Demers delves into some common attitudes and behaviors that can prevent your campaigns from reaching their full potential.
- 6 tips for using location information to boost conversion
Aug 14, 2017 by Wesley Young
Columnist Wesley Young looks at how far consumers are willing to travel to shop at local stores and how to use your store’s location to boost conversion of your marketing campaigns.
- Google Questions and Answers for local businesses now available For Android
Aug 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Questions and Answers are coming to the Google local listings. Here is how you can manage them as a business owner today.
- Site category exclusions for Google Display Network getting brand safety update
Aug 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The changes are related to updates first announced in March in response to an advertiser YouTube boycott.
- Search marketers save $400 on SMX East until this Saturday!
Aug 14, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Your search for actionable SEM and SEO tactics stops here. Join thousands of marketers at the largest search marketing conference on the East Coast — Search Engine Land’s SMX East, October 24–26, 2017, in New York City. Register today for an All Access Pass and pay the super early bird rate of $1,795 — that’s a whopping $400 off on-site rates! […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- New research shows Hispanic millennial shoppers are ‘a driving force’ of US economy
- Disclosure and transparency: The agency/client relationship twins
- Search marketers save $400 on SMX East until this Saturday!
- Breaking news: When AMP goes through the roof
- Why great creative is more important than ever
- Aetna’s CMO: Our future is becoming ‘your care partner, not just paying claims’
- Engagio CEO: The one-to-one relationship is the key driver behind marketing’s evolution
- 3 strategies for keeping your marketing job in the age of AI
- It’s not just hype: Real changes to consumer behavior are driving adoption of data-driven creative
- Openprise moves into third-party data with launch of Data Marketplace
- LinkedIn adds analytics, audience management & media buying solutions to its partner program
- P&G slashed its digital ad spend & nothing bad happened: 5 ways ad tech is responding
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Get Customers to Take Action From Your Google My Business Listing, Search Engine Journal
- Google Hotel Search Adds Number Of Hotel Results, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Maps: Feature or Bug? Web Link Opens New Window With No Tabs and It’s Annoying, Mike Blumenthal
Link Building
- Link Spamming in the Age of Google Penguin 4.0, Search Engine Journal
Searching
- Google Adds Mobile Friendly Test In Search Results Page, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Google (Almost Certainly) Has an Organic Quality Score (Or Something a Lot Like It) that SEOs Need to Optimize For – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- 3 Reasons SEO Is Incredibly Valuable to Your Company, Search Engine Journal
- Fetch As Google Stops At 10,000 Pixels, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Evaluate the SEO Value of a Piece of Content, Search Engine Journal
- Making the Move from Public Relations to SEO, Seer Interactive
- On-Page Boot Camp: How To Use SEO Ideas, SEM Rush
- The State of SEO in 2017 #semrushchat, SEM Rush
- Why Oversimplifying SEO Is Dangerous – Here’s Why #130, Stone Temple
SEM / Paid Search
- 4 Ways to Prep for Q4 in August, 3Q Digital
- Automated Bidding Strategy With Supermetrics, PPC Hero
- Google Penalties: Manual Action Removal & Recovery in 2017, SEMpdx
- More Details On The Google AdSense/Ad Buyer Exploit, Search Engine Roundtable
- These 4 Forgotten AdWords Best Practices Still Matter – Here’s Proof, WordStream
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.