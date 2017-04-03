Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google quality drop, Google search tags & a doodle
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- A deep look at Google’s biggest-ever search quality crisis
Apr 3, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Under fire for months, can Google reverse the drip-drip-drip of criticism as incorrect, absurd or even dangerous results surface to the top?
- Google testing ‘tags’ label in search results snippets
Apr 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
A new Google experiment updates the search results snippets to show tags related to the page. But these tags don’t seem to do much of anything.
- Fazlur Rahman Khan doodle honors architect behind Chicago’s famous skyscrapers
Apr 3, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Khan designed Chicago’s 100-story John Hancock Center and the Willis Tower (formerly known as the Sears Tower), once the world’s tallest building.
- SEO and social: 1 + 1 = 3
Apr 3, 2017 by Eric Enge
Columnist Eric Enge recaps a session from SMX West detailing fresh ideas for how search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing can work together to produce results.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Amazon beta testing Influencer Program aimed exclusively at social media bigwigs
- Start thinking now about how to tug at the heartstrings of your holiday shoppers
- Google Customer Reviews launches, replacing Google Trusted Stores program
- 39 questions with Google at SMX West
- The newest addition to the marketing mix’s Ps: Proximity
- The marketing automation generation: Fulfilling the mandate for customer life cycle marketing
- Businesses can now request customer locations within Twitter Direct Messages
- Getting the most bang for your buck: 11 CRO opportunities
- [Reminder] Live webinar – Content Attribution: Identifying content that converts
- ISPs and mobile carriers vow not to sell user browsing histories — for now
- Pinterest gets a new venue for its search ads with Samsung Galaxy S8 integration of Lens
- Apple News goes from walled garden to ‘well-lit garden’ with third-party measurement
- Countering header bidding, Google drops its ‘last look’ advantage
- Why some brands are letting Amazon handle their e-commerce operations
- Yes, I want to take care of your spam problem for you
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Dentsu Aegis Network US Acquires Leapfrog Online to Join Global Digital Performance Agency iProspect, Press Release
Local & Maps
- Google shuts down Google Maps’ editing tools, Ars Technica
Searching
- Answer: Where in the world am I?, SearchReSearch
SEO
- 3 Tips on Using SEO to Get Your Small Business Noticed Online, MarTech Advisor
- Focus on These 4 Best Practices for Improved SEO Results, Online Marketing Blog
- Google Admits There Were Other Updates Around The Release Of Fred, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Bulk Quality = Low Quality In Search Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Sitemap Priority Field Is "A Bag Of Noise", Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Get Your Site Back on Track After an SEO Rankings Drop, Search Engine Journal
- Schema.org Just Released New Restaurant Menu Markup — Here’s How to Get Started, Moz
- The REAL Impact of RankBrain on Web Traffic: The CMO’s Ultimate Guide to Optimizing for AI in Search, BruceClay.com
- Was There A Google Update On March 30th?, Search Engine Roundtable
- What has Branded3’s Stardoll got to do with Google Phantom?, Branded3
SEM / Paid Search
- Bidding Up on Competitor Terms: Results and Takeaways, 3Q Digital
- Google Customer Reviews: receive and share customer feedback while earning seller ratings, Inside AdWords
Search Marketing
