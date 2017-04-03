Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

A deep look at Google’s biggest-ever search quality crisis

Apr 3, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Under fire for months, can Google reverse the drip-drip-drip of criticism as incorrect, absurd or even dangerous results surface to the top?

Google testing ‘tags’ label in search results snippets

Apr 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz A new Google experiment updates the search results snippets to show tags related to the page. But these tags don’t seem to do much of anything.

Fazlur Rahman Khan doodle honors architect behind Chicago’s famous skyscrapers

Apr 3, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Khan designed Chicago’s 100-story John Hancock Center and the Willis Tower (formerly known as the Sears Tower), once the world’s tallest building.

SEO and social: 1 + 1 = 3

Apr 3, 2017 by Eric Enge Columnist Eric Enge recaps a session from SMX West detailing fresh ideas for how search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing can work together to produce results.