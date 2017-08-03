Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google updates quality raters guidelines with details around non-English language web pages

Aug 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google made some small tweaks to their quality raters guidelines on July 27, 2017. The previous update, on March 14, 2017, was much larger.

Google Shopping shakes up mobile product card unit ads with swipeable carousel, filters

Aug 3, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Stores are shown in cards instead of a list.

Designing content for the mobile-first index

Aug 3, 2017 by Patrick Stox Your mobile pages will soon become the default versions used in Google search rankings. How can you make sure they provide good content that’s easy to read on a smaller screen? Columnist Patrick Stox has some ideas.

Top 6 tips for SEO for SaaS

Aug 3, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller Do you handle SEO for a software as a service (SaaS) company? Columnist Janet Driscoll Miller discusses how to address some of the unique challenges of this space with six helpful tips.

Not ad creep: Images labeled ‘Product’ in Google Images part of new badges markup

Aug 3, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The “Product” badges have the look of an ad, but are powered by rich markup schema.