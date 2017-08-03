Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google quality raters update, Google shopping cards & mobile-first
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google updates quality raters guidelines with details around non-English language web pages
Aug 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google made some small tweaks to their quality raters guidelines on July 27, 2017. The previous update, on March 14, 2017, was much larger.
- Google Shopping shakes up mobile product card unit ads with swipeable carousel, filters
Aug 3, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Stores are shown in cards instead of a list.
- Designing content for the mobile-first index
Aug 3, 2017 by Patrick Stox
Your mobile pages will soon become the default versions used in Google search rankings. How can you make sure they provide good content that’s easy to read on a smaller screen? Columnist Patrick Stox has some ideas.
- Top 6 tips for SEO for SaaS
Aug 3, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Do you handle SEO for a software as a service (SaaS) company? Columnist Janet Driscoll Miller discusses how to address some of the unique challenges of this space with six helpful tips.
- Not ad creep: Images labeled ‘Product’ in Google Images part of new badges markup
Aug 3, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The “Product” badges have the look of an ad, but are powered by rich markup schema.
- Dolores del Río Google doodle celebrates iconic film star from Golden Age of Mexican cinema
Aug 3, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Del Río is credited with being the first Latin American actress to become a major Hollywood film star.
