SearchCap: Google ranking study, mobile image search features & link authority
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Study: Top-ranking page in Google ranks for a thousand other queries, too
May 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Should you optimize a single page for one keyword phrase? This study might say otherwise.
- Relevance vs. authority: Which link has more value? (Part 1)
May 9, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
When pursuing a link, which is more important, relevance or authority? Columnist Andrew Dennis asks expert link builders this question, and in the first of his three-part series, we hear from those who value relevance.
- Google mobile image search adds new quick filters
May 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google image search on mobile has added quick filters for latest images, GIFs, clip art, colors and copyright usage.
- Teachers’ Day Google doodle celebrates educators across the US
May 9, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google says it’s taking today, “… to appreciate those who dedicate their lives to encouraging our intellectual development.”
- Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide — updated for 2017
May 8, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
The flood of mobile calls to US businesses continues unabated, changing the way enterprise brands view the telephone as an inbound marketing channel. It is also now changing the way brands view the telephone as an inbound marketing channel. As consumers increasingly use their smartphones to research, browse and connect with businesses, brands are developing […]
