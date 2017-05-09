Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Study: Top-ranking page in Google ranks for a thousand other queries, too

May 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Should you optimize a single page for one keyword phrase? This study might say otherwise.

Relevance vs. authority: Which link has more value? (Part 1)

May 9, 2017 by Andrew Dennis When pursuing a link, which is more important, relevance or authority? Columnist Andrew Dennis asks expert link builders this question, and in the first of his three-part series, we hear from those who value relevance.

Google mobile image search adds new quick filters

May 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google image search on mobile has added quick filters for latest images, GIFs, clip art, colors and copyright usage.

Teachers’ Day Google doodle celebrates educators across the US

May 9, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Google says it’s taking today, “… to appreciate those who dedicate their lives to encouraging our intellectual development.”