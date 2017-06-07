Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google has officially rolled out a new tab-based local panel with quick access to reviews

Jun 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Users can toggle between a local listing’s overview details and their reviews in the Google search results.

The AdWords 2017 roadmap is loaded with artificial intelligence

Jun 7, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys What’s on the horizon for Google AdWords? Columnist Frederick Vallaeys provides a behind-the-scenes look at some new AdWords features from a presentation at Google Marketing Next.

How AI is disrupting major industries

Jun 7, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Amplero Advances in artificial intelligence tend to provoke polarizing reactions for most people. One, a dystopian anxiety where humans huddle in fear of their metallic overlords. Or two, a utopian futurist society where humans are freed from mundane labor and complex challenges are solved by machines. Wherever you fall on the AI anxiety spectrum, the […]

Grow Customer Lifetime Value with People-Based Search Marketing

Jun 6, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot It’s time to think beyond the keyword, and tailor your PPC campaigns based on who is actually viewing or clicking your ad. With a people-based approach to your search marketing, you can improve the cross-channel customer experience, optimize PPC campaign performance, and ultimately re-acquire customers and grow CLTV. Join our paid search experts to understand […]