Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google redesign local panels, AdWords roadmap & artificial intelligence
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google has officially rolled out a new tab-based local panel with quick access to reviews
Jun 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Users can toggle between a local listing’s overview details and their reviews in the Google search results.
- The AdWords 2017 roadmap is loaded with artificial intelligence
Jun 7, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
What’s on the horizon for Google AdWords? Columnist Frederick Vallaeys provides a behind-the-scenes look at some new AdWords features from a presentation at Google Marketing Next.
- How AI is disrupting major industries
Jun 7, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Amplero
Advances in artificial intelligence tend to provoke polarizing reactions for most people. One, a dystopian anxiety where humans huddle in fear of their metallic overlords. Or two, a utopian futurist society where humans are freed from mundane labor and complex challenges are solved by machines. Wherever you fall on the AI anxiety spectrum, the […]
- Grow Customer Lifetime Value with People-Based Search Marketing
Jun 6, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
It’s time to think beyond the keyword, and tailor your PPC campaigns based on who is actually viewing or clicking your ad. With a people-based approach to your search marketing, you can improve the cross-channel customer experience, optimize PPC campaign performance, and ultimately re-acquire customers and grow CLTV. Join our paid search experts to understand […]
- SMX Advanced is almost sold out! Less than 100 tickets left.
Jun 6, 2017 by Search Engine Land
SMX Advanced is in one week. This time next week, your peers (and competitors) will be in Seattle getting actionable SEO and SEM tactics and having conversations with the marketers making the biggest impact in the search world. We’ll be covering the SEO and SEM topics relevant today: from mobile SEO to Project Owl, protecting your […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The next tech innovation to help marketers engage live audiences: Voice
- How Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention works & why Google/Facebook could benefit most
- Beyond SEO: Managing the management
- Beginners’ guide to Bing Ads management
- Instagram’s direct-response Story ads are available for self-serve buys
- Wall Street Journal’s Google traffic drops 44% after pulling out of First Click Free
- Location data predictive of retail store closures
- Two social media attribution models to use instead of single-touch
- Facebook adds templates for Canvas ads, extends iAd-like format to Collections
- Reducing chaos and stress in email marketing
- Apple adds indoor mapping for malls and airports, Do Not Disturb mode
- Segment can now track users across sites without third-party cookies
- Janrain offers one of the first GDPR portals for consumer data management
- How AI is disrupting major industries
- Enterprise Social Media Management Software: A Marketer’s Guide–All new sixth edition!
- SMX Advanced is almost sold out! Less than 100 tickets left.
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Experience the songlines of Ulu·πüu with Google Maps Street View and Story Spheres, Google Blog
- Google is Testing Carousels in Hotel Local Packs, Sergey Alakov
Link Building
- Historic Index Update: June 2017, Majestic Blog
Searching
SEO
- 6 Ways Nonprofits Should Be Using SEO, Search Engine Guide
- Google Says Order Of Language Values In hreflang Doesn’t Matter, Search Engine Roundtable
- Hyphens In Search Queries Can Change The Meanings For Google, Search Engine Roundtable
- New Site Crawl: Rebuilt to Find More Issues on More Pages, Faster Than Ever!, Moz
- Pop Up Style DIVs Better Than Interstitials Says Google, Search Engine Roundtable
- Yoast SEO 4.9: fixing bugs, Yoast
SEM / Paid Search
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.