SearchCap: Google review guidelines, photo insights & PPC campaigns
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google reviews schema guidelines to prohibit vulgar or profane language
Dec 16, 2016 by Barry Schwartz
Make sure your reviews don’t contain profane or vulgar language. If they do, Google can remove your review rich snippets.
- Google My Business adds new photos insights
Dec 16, 2016 by Barry Schwartz
Compare how many views your Google Maps photos get versus how many your competitors get in Google My Business insights.
- Should you create device-specific PPC campaigns?
Dec 16, 2016 by Aaron Levy
Columnist Aaron Levy, a big advocate of PPC segmentation, discusses the pros and cons of device-specific AdWords campaigns and shares tips on how to get started.
- Why data amplifiers matter in a world of omnichannel discovery
Dec 16, 2016 by Adam Dorfman
Local customers now expect a seamless omnichannel experience with your brand, and columnist Adam Dorfman believes that targeting data amplifiers will ensure that you’re present with accurate data across devices and channels.
- Search in Pics: Bing holiday sweater, Google igloo & maypole dancers
Dec 16, 2016 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Bing sweater and scarf for holidays: Source: Twitter Google igloo: Source: Instagram Waymo, new name for […]
- How Google has changed a consumer’s path to making a physical purchase
Dec 15, 2016 by Digital Marketing Depot
Just as it does in the real world, physical location makes a huge difference on Google. Because people have their phone in hand at all times, they expect Google to serve them information based on where they are or where they’re headed. This means Google’s influence is not just broad, it is also deep. From […]
Search News From Around The Web:
