Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google to fix missing data from Search Console analytics report soon

Mar 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz No need to panic over the Google Search Analytics report’s confirmed bug. You did not lose a whole day of rankings or traffic.

Holi Festival Google doodle brings Hindu celebrations from India & Nepal to the world

Mar 13, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Marking the beginning of Spring, Google says the “Festival of Colors” is a chance to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

Manufacturing FAQs: The workhorse of content and search marketing

Mar 13, 2017 by Dianna Huff Columnist Dianna Huff explains the benefits of FAQ pages, from improved search rankings to paid search landing pages.

What is brand marketing?

Mar 13, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Act-On There is a lot of confusion around brand. It’s one of those words widely used but not widely understood. Is it just a logo, a color palette and a trendy sans serif font? Or is it bringing clarity to your offering and perception in the market? Just what is brand marketing? And can it be […]

WebMD’s new Alexa health skill should go to pharmacy school

Mar 12, 2017 by Greg Sterling The company’s Alexa skill didn’t understand drug names. Google Home performed much better.

Seasonal SEO: Identifying your merriest times of the year

Mar 13, 2017 by Laura Scott Are you tuned in to the seasonal trends that impact your website traffic? If not, check out columnist Laura Scott’s tips for determining which ones may present opportunities for your brand.