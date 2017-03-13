Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Search Analytics bug, WebMD & Alexa & more SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google to fix missing data from Search Console analytics report soon
Mar 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
No need to panic over the Google Search Analytics report’s confirmed bug. You did not lose a whole day of rankings or traffic.
- Holi Festival Google doodle brings Hindu celebrations from India & Nepal to the world
Mar 13, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Marking the beginning of Spring, Google says the “Festival of Colors” is a chance to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.
- Manufacturing FAQs: The workhorse of content and search marketing
Mar 13, 2017 by Dianna Huff
Columnist Dianna Huff explains the benefits of FAQ pages, from improved search rankings to paid search landing pages.
- What is brand marketing?
Mar 13, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Act-On
There is a lot of confusion around brand. It’s one of those words widely used but not widely understood. Is it just a logo, a color palette and a trendy sans serif font? Or is it bringing clarity to your offering and perception in the market? Just what is brand marketing? And can it be […]
- WebMD’s new Alexa health skill should go to pharmacy school
Mar 12, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The company’s Alexa skill didn’t understand drug names. Google Home performed much better.
- Seasonal SEO: Identifying your merriest times of the year
Mar 13, 2017 by Laura Scott
Are you tuned in to the seasonal trends that impact your website traffic? If not, check out columnist Laura Scott’s tips for determining which ones may present opportunities for your brand.
- The Value of a Happy Customer: Action steps to a great customer experience
Mar 13, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
A Harris Interactive survey recently commissioned by Lithium found that happy customers – those that have a great brand experience – spend up to one-third of their disposable income with those brands. Customers care even more about their brand experiences than about the products themselves. So how do you use this knowledge to make your […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- SEM account management: Part 1 — How to avoid getting fired
- Why you shouldn’t have to hate your ESP
- Cutting-edge martech? 65% of brands have no plans to invest this year
- The magic behind the Instant Pot viral phenomenon (and the CEO’s favorite recipe)
- How marketers should be thinking about voice search
- Television meets internet in emerging new ATSC 3.0 standard
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- 69% Spend Less Than $1000 Monthly on SEO Tools [POLL], Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- The Ridiculous Hidden Power of Local Reviews: Umpteen Ways to Use Them to Get More Business, LocalVisibilitySystem.com
- Water transfer canals in Brazil, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
- 8 Modern Link Acquisition Tactics that Work, Search Engine Journal
- Linking To Wikipedia Won’t Get You Penalized By Google, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Answer: Looking up quotes, SearchReSearch
SEO
- Ask Yoast: noindex posts that need an update?, Yoast
- Google Fred Update Seems To Target Ad Heavy, Low Value Content Sites, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Fred Update: What just happened?, maavdnbo.be
- Google Not Working On Low Quality Page Report in Search Console, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Thinks I Posted Every Post 7 Hours Prior, Bill Hartzer
- Google’s “Coming Soon” Mobile-First Index, & the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Perspective, 3Q Digital
- Rankings Correlation Study: Domain Authority vs. Branded Search Volume, Moz
SEM / Paid Search
- New AdWords Features You Shouldn’t Ignore: 3 Experts Share Their Secrets, PPC Hero
- What Not To Do When Implementing New PPC Features, PPC Hero
