Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Search Analytics for jobs, Google AdWords CTR analysis & retargeting tips
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Search Analytics report now breaks down job listings & details results
Jul 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
New filters have been added to the search appearance tab in the Google Search Analytics report for job listings.
- Study of 4 million Google searches charts the CTR payoff that came from eliminating right-side ads
Jul 20, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Click-through rates for ads at the top of desktop results have increased significantly in the year since Google got rid of text ads in the right rail, a new study shows.
- How long does reputation management take?
Jul 20, 2017 by Chris Silver Smith
Columnist Chris Silver Smith discusses the factors that affect the time it takes to clean up online content that damages your name or reputation.
- How to bring your potential customers back with retargeting
Jul 20, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
The vast majority of visitors to your website probably aren’t ready to buy yet. But columnist Jacob Baadsgaard argues that with the right retargeting approach, you can help them get ready to buy — and ensure that you’ll be the company they choose once they’re ready.
- Amazon Prime Day’s surprising effects on Google AdWords performance
Jul 20, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Columnist Andy Taylor dives into Merkle advertiser performance data to explore the impact of Amazon’s recent Prime Day sale.
- Use technology to enable great storytelling
Jul 19, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Today, brand storytelling is about creating a consistent experience and invoking emotion across multiple channels — meaning marketers have to become masters of those channels and content types. Brand storytelling is at the heart of driving emotional connections with consumers, and successful brands have proven there are many ways to tell stories. Companies need a […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Eight insider tips for exceptional price extensions
- LinkedIn report: Sales tech ‘is changing the game for sellers’ (and buyers)
- 25 promotion tactics to ensure people actually see your content
- Most marketers unhappy with localization efforts, but fail to invest in necessary resources
- Why data is at the center of leadership shakeups in retail
- Amazon’s new Spark social feed wants to be ‘Instagram for products’
- Facebook lets brands, publishers connect Groups to their Pages
- Organizing for Martech: Re-examining modern marketing
- Time is almost up. Attend MarTech at the lowest price possible – don’t miss out!
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Welcome to Outer Space View, Google Blog
Searching
- Google Design Tests Continue With Light Blue/Green Interface, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Google Adds Beta Link To Google Search Console For Some Webmasters, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Optimize for Personal Assistants, the New Frontier of SEO, Ignite Visibility
- Mobile SEO: the ultimate guide, Yoast
- SEO best practice for images and video content, Vertical Leap
- Webmasters Given Up & Lost Faith In Bing Webmaster Tools, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
Search Marketing
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.