Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Search Analytics report now breaks down job listings & details results

Jul 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz New filters have been added to the search appearance tab in the Google Search Analytics report for job listings.

Study of 4 million Google searches charts the CTR payoff that came from eliminating right-side ads

Jul 20, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Click-through rates for ads at the top of desktop results have increased significantly in the year since Google got rid of text ads in the right rail, a new study shows.

How long does reputation management take?

Jul 20, 2017 by Chris Silver Smith Columnist Chris Silver Smith discusses the factors that affect the time it takes to clean up online content that damages your name or reputation.

How to bring your potential customers back with retargeting

Jul 20, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard The vast majority of visitors to your website probably aren’t ready to buy yet. But columnist Jacob Baadsgaard argues that with the right retargeting approach, you can help them get ready to buy — and ensure that you’ll be the company they choose once they’re ready.

Amazon Prime Day’s surprising effects on Google AdWords performance

Jul 20, 2017 by Andy Taylor Columnist Andy Taylor dives into Merkle advertiser performance data to explore the impact of Amazon’s recent Prime Day sale.