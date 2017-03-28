Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Search App for iOS gains Gboard, trending widget & 3D Touch

Mar 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz An update to the iOS Google Search app gives you more features and bug fixes.

AdWords Dynamic Search Ads gain page feeds, will soon support expanded text ads

Mar 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Page feeds are designed to give advertisers more control over which URLs to associate with a DSA campaign.

Study: PPC cannot accurately identify winning organic titles

Mar 28, 2017 by Brian Wood Contributor Brian Wood from Wayfair.com shares data which suggests that title tags that perform well in paid search don’t necessarily indicate winning SEO titles.