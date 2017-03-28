Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google search app, PPC titles & AdWords DSAs
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Search App for iOS gains Gboard, trending widget & 3D Touch
Mar 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
An update to the iOS Google Search app gives you more features and bug fixes.
- AdWords Dynamic Search Ads gain page feeds, will soon support expanded text ads
Mar 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Page feeds are designed to give advertisers more control over which URLs to associate with a DSA campaign.
- Study: PPC cannot accurately identify winning organic titles
Mar 28, 2017 by Brian Wood
Contributor Brian Wood from Wayfair.com shares data which suggests that title tags that perform well in paid search don’t necessarily indicate winning SEO titles.
- 4 major barriers to being linkable
Mar 28, 2017 by Julie Joyce
Columnist Julie Joyce explores some of the most common issues that interfere with naturally attracting good links.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- SMX West session: Harnessing the power of online reviews
- Top 10 insights on local marketing at LSA17
- Preparing for local reach in a ‘post-rank’ world: Get your data in line
- Pay-per-visit mobile ad model uses AI to predict store visitation
- Facebook brings more Snapchat functionality into its mobile app
- IBM’s Watson helps turbocharge Rocket Fuel with more brainpower
- Twitter to bring pre-roll ads to Periscope videos
- Make me an offer: Rating the effectiveness of common email offers
- 7 powerful SEO & management tools to make your social media efforts more effective
- Header bidding: What marketers need to know
- Inside chatbots’ year of growing pains: ‘We’re at an inflection point’
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Yelp Provides Embed Code for Showcasing Yelp Reviews on Your Site, LocalVisibilitySystem.com
Link Building
- 3 Types of Link Building Tools and How to Use Them, ahrefs.com
- Google: No Links To URL; We Won’t Find It, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Google Adds Rich Results For Podcasts, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Asks: Do You Want To Separate Out Data In Search Console For www/non-www/http/https, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Looking Into Adding Voice Search Filters To Search Console Search Analytics, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s Fred Update – What Do all losers have in common?, sistrix.com
- Keyword Cannibalization and SEO: What You Need to Know, Stone Temple
- Local SEO Spam Tactics Are Working: How You Can Fight Back, Moz
- What The Future Holds for SEO Trends in 2017, verticalmeasures.com
SEM / Paid Search
- How To Evaluate Your PPC Ad Rotation Settings, PPC Hero
- Spring Clean Your Data With 5 Must-Have Google Analytics Upgrades, Metric Theory
