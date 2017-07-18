Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google beta testing brand-new Google Search Console design

Jul 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Check out these screen shots of the new Google Search Console user interface.

Google Search Console may have a bug with the average position metric

Jul 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz If your metrics have gone awry since July 13, don’t panic. It may just be a bug.

Why mistakes make you a better link builder

Jul 18, 2017 by Julie Joyce Worried about making mistakes as a link builder? Columnist Julie Joyce describes 11 of the worst ones she’s seen and discusses how making mistakes helps you build better links.

What I learned from the Danny Sullivan/Gary Illyes keynote at SMX Advanced

Jul 18, 2017 by Eric Enge Columnist Eric Enge breaks down the “AMA With Google Search” session at SMX Advanced, where Search Engine Land founding editor Danny Sullivan interviewed Webmaster Trends Analyst Gary Illyes from Google.