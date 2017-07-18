Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Search Console beta, Amazon Echo Show & link building mistakes
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google beta testing brand-new Google Search Console design
Jul 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Check out these screen shots of the new Google Search Console user interface.
- Google Search Console may have a bug with the average position metric
Jul 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
If your metrics have gone awry since July 13, don’t panic. It may just be a bug.
- Why mistakes make you a better link builder
Jul 18, 2017 by Julie Joyce
Worried about making mistakes as a link builder? Columnist Julie Joyce describes 11 of the worst ones she’s seen and discusses how making mistakes helps you build better links.
- What I learned from the Danny Sullivan/Gary Illyes keynote at SMX Advanced
Jul 18, 2017 by Eric Enge
Columnist Eric Enge breaks down the “AMA With Google Search” session at SMX Advanced, where Search Engine Land founding editor Danny Sullivan interviewed Webmaster Trends Analyst Gary Illyes from Google.
- Amazon’s Echo Show is a ‘1.0’ device, both exciting and frustrating
Jul 18, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The new device hasn’t yet found the right balance between voice and screen.
