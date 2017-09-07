Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Search Console beta invites, Google attribution & question and answers in maps
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google has invited more beta testers to the new Google Search Console
Sep 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Were you invited to try out the new Google Search Console beta? Google just sent out new invites yesterday.
- Google Attribution: Is Google stepping in because no one else would?
Sep 7, 2017 by Andrew Goodman
Advertisers would love to see unbiased attribution measurement that unifies channel reporting and moves beyond the last-click attribution model, but is Google Attribution the answer? Columnist Andrew Goodman discusses the likely impacts of this new product offering.
- 6 things you need to know about Google’s Q&A feature on Google Maps
Sep 7, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
Noticed the new “questions & answers” section in Google Maps app listings? Columnist Joy Hawkins shares her observations about this helpful new feature.
