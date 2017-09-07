Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google has invited more beta testers to the new Google Search Console

Sep 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Were you invited to try out the new Google Search Console beta? Google just sent out new invites yesterday.

Google Attribution: Is Google stepping in because no one else would?

Sep 7, 2017 by Andrew Goodman Advertisers would love to see unbiased attribution measurement that unifies channel reporting and moves beyond the last-click attribution model, but is Google Attribution the answer? Columnist Andrew Goodman discusses the likely impacts of this new product offering.