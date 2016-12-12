Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google Search Console update, Bing Ads bot & Google Home
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Search Console expands reports for property sets
Dec 12, 2016 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s property set feature in the Google Search Console just got way more useful.
- Bing Ads is building a bot to help you manage campaigns better
Dec 12, 2016 by Ginny Marvin
While there isn’t a ship date for the bot, expect to see AI and machine learning play a greater role in paid search management.
- New wave of referrer spam wrecking Google Analytics data
Dec 12, 2016 by Jonathan Hochman
If you’re seeing a lot of referral traffic in your Google Analytics data, you’re not alone. Contributor Jonathan Hochman explains how referral spam happens, lays out methods to combat it and suggests potential solutions for Google’s consideration.
- What does the Consumer Review Fairness Act mean for consumers and online reviews?
Dec 12, 2016 by Sherry Bonelli
Columnist Sherry Bonelli discusses the impact that newly signed legislation may have on local business owners and review sites.
- Optimizing Google Home search responses
Dec 12, 2016 by Brian Ussery
What, if anything, can SEOs do to prepare for the era of the digital assistant? Columnist Brian Ussery shares his observations about Google Home.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Twitter is eliminating its ads that requested people’s personal information
- Digital assistants, conversational search and the future of local
- Forget big data: Why thinking small can help marketers see the future
- Facebook Live will spin up 360-degree streaming to match YouTube
- Reviews: The most ignored, most important part of your social media strategy
- With its new cloud-based header bidding, Amazon is taking another step toward building ‘an adtech powerhouse’
- 5 effective ways to improve your website’s checkout conversion rate
- 5 tips for content marketing success in 2017
- How to use your buyer personas to build your 2017 marketing budget
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- You Won’t Recognize Google Local Listings in a Year: Home Services Ads Explained by Bruce Clay, BruceClay.com
- Menu Attributes – Why Your Services Page Just Got More Important, Mike Blumenthal
- Google Now Lets Business Owners Control Their Menu Links, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- 11 Brilliant Ways to Get Backlink, semrush.com
Searching
- Alexa and Google Home Record What You Say. What Happens to Your Data?, Wired
- Goodbye News, Hello Top Stories, Moz
- Google Home users are starting to see Netflix and Photos integration options, 9to5Google
- Google is testing new search suggestions in the Play Store, androidpolice.com
SEO
- 6 Distractions Which Make Your SEO Less Effective, stateofdigital.com
- 8 Steps to Securing Google Answer Boxes Using SEMrush, semrush.com
- Enterprise SEO: Why it’s so hard and how to make it easier, Stone Temple
- Google Recommends You Looks At Page Speed Insights & Plain Old Response Time, Search Engine Roundtable
- Mobile Overlays and Popups: Issues with Google and SEO, keylimetoolbox.com
- Screaming Frog SEO Spider Update – Version 7.0, Screaming Frog
SEM / Paid Search
- Google AdWords Expands Product Listing Ads on Right Sidebar, thesempost.com
Search Marketing
