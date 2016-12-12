Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Search Console expands reports for property sets

Dec 12, 2016 by Barry Schwartz Google’s property set feature in the Google Search Console just got way more useful.

Bing Ads is building a bot to help you manage campaigns better

Dec 12, 2016 by Ginny Marvin While there isn’t a ship date for the bot, expect to see AI and machine learning play a greater role in paid search management.

New wave of referrer spam wrecking Google Analytics data

Dec 12, 2016 by Jonathan Hochman If you’re seeing a lot of referral traffic in your Google Analytics data, you’re not alone. Contributor Jonathan Hochman explains how referral spam happens, lays out methods to combat it and suggests potential solutions for Google’s consideration.

Act now: Save $300 on SMX West until this Saturday!

Dec 12, 2016 by Search Engine Land Your search for SEM and SEO tactics stops here. Join thousands of marketers at the premier search marketing conference on the West Coast – Search Engine Land’s SMX West: March 21-23, 2017 in San Jose, CA. Register today for an All Access Pass and pay the “super early bird” rate of $1,695 — that’s a […]

What does the Consumer Review Fairness Act mean for consumers and online reviews?

Dec 12, 2016 by Sherry Bonelli Columnist Sherry Bonelli discusses the impact that newly signed legislation may have on local business owners and review sites.