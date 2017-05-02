Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

3 predictions about the future of SEO

May 2, 2017 by Ryan Shelley What do current trends say about the direction of search, and how can you prepare? Columnist Ryan Shelley shares his predictions for the industry.

New Google pilot tests Shopping ads on the Display Network

May 2, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Ads will start appearing first on fashion and home design sites.

The great big list of landing page tests to try

May 2, 2017 by Amy Bishop Sometimes half the battle of conversion optimization is coming up with ideas for things to test. That’s where this post from columnist Amy Bishop comes in!

IAC buying Angie’s List, will combine with HomeAdvisor into new public company

May 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling The two companies will create a home services lead-gen powerhouse.

