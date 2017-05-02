Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google shopping ads test, IAC buys Angie’s List & SEO predictions
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 3 predictions about the future of SEO
May 2, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
What do current trends say about the direction of search, and how can you prepare? Columnist Ryan Shelley shares his predictions for the industry.
- New Google pilot tests Shopping ads on the Display Network
May 2, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Ads will start appearing first on fashion and home design sites.
- The great big list of landing page tests to try
May 2, 2017 by Amy Bishop
Sometimes half the battle of conversion optimization is coming up with ideas for things to test. That’s where this post from columnist Amy Bishop comes in!
- IAC buying Angie’s List, will combine with HomeAdvisor into new public company
May 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The two companies will create a home services lead-gen powerhouse.
- How to Create the Ultimate Marketing Plan
May 1, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Four out of five B2B buyers start their journey with a web search. Nearly three quarters of the buying process is complete by the time a prospect is ready to engage with your sales team. With customers now in control, how do you create an effective marketing plan that resonates with target audiences? Compelling content, […]
Don't miss SMX Advanced this year. Register now & save $400!
