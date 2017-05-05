Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google shortcuts, SEO myths & search pictures
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google shortcuts use personalization and rich content to build next-gen local discovery tool
May 4, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Machine learning-driven results entirely bypass the traditional search box.
- Search in Pics: Google net, indoor clothesline & light fixture
May 5, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google indoor clothesline: Source: Instagram Trapped in the Google net: Source: Instagram Google light fixture: Source: […]
- 3 logical myths about rankings that can destroy a business
May 5, 2017 by Dave Davies
Even the most intelligent people can make decisions based on incorrect assumptions. Columnist Dave Davies breaks down three SEO myths that even rational people believe.
- What to look for in a paid media campaign management tool
May 4, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Paid search, mobile, display/banner ads, and social media advertising lead an expanding group of paid media that are now being managed by paid media campaign management platforms. This report examines the current market for enterprise paid campaign management platforms and the considerations involved in implementing paid media software. If you are considering licensing an enterprise […]
Search Marketing
- Video: Google Mobile First Index Release, Search Quality Raters Hours & SEO & Paid Ads, Search Engine Roundtable
