Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google shortcuts use personalization and rich content to build next-gen local discovery tool

May 4, 2017 by Greg Sterling Machine learning-driven results entirely bypass the traditional search box.

Search in Pics: Google net, indoor clothesline & light fixture

May 5, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google indoor clothesline: Source: Instagram Trapped in the Google net: Source: Instagram Google light fixture: Source: […]

3 logical myths about rankings that can destroy a business

May 5, 2017 by Dave Davies Even the most intelligent people can make decisions based on incorrect assumptions. Columnist Dave Davies breaks down three SEO myths that even rational people believe.