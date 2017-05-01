Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google rolls out similar audiences for Search and Shopping

May 1, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Now out of beta, similar audiences for Search enables advertisers to target users searching for the same kinds of things as recent site visitors.

Study: Q1 Google Display Network placements

May 1, 2017 by Ted Ives Are you utilizing the Google Display Network in AdWords? Contributor Ted Ives shares some data on which site categories perform best.

How to optimize for voice search

May 1, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli Inspired by a recent presentation at SMX West, columnist Sherry Bonelli discusses why small businesses and local search marketers need to be thinking about voice search.