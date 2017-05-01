Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google similar audiences, display network & voice search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolls out similar audiences for Search and Shopping
May 1, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Now out of beta, similar audiences for Search enables advertisers to target users searching for the same kinds of things as recent site visitors.
- Study: Q1 Google Display Network placements
May 1, 2017 by Ted Ives
Are you utilizing the Google Display Network in AdWords? Contributor Ted Ives shares some data on which site categories perform best.
- How to optimize for voice search
May 1, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
Inspired by a recent presentation at SMX West, columnist Sherry Bonelli discusses why small businesses and local search marketers need to be thinking about voice search.
- Drive calls and customers with display ads
Apr 28, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
