Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

After rare Google confirmation of on-site penalty, Natural News is back in Google’s index

Feb 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz HealthNews.com confirms being reincluded in the Google index after being deindexed last week.

Google gives SEO tips on how to handle day-long site closures

Feb 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Need to turn off your website for a period of time, but worry your Google rankings will drop? Here are some tips from Google’s John Mueller on how to handle it.

Sharing is caring: Click share and post-holiday shopping success

Feb 28, 2017 by Matt Lawson Click share is a crucial metric that can help you improve Shopping campaigns. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson explains what it is and how to improve it.

Link free or die

Feb 28, 2017 by Julie Joyce Why are we so afraid of links? Columnist Julie Joyce goes through several of our biggest fears and discusses how healthy they really are.