SearchCap: Google site closed, penalty recovery & shopping ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- After rare Google confirmation of on-site penalty, Natural News is back in Google’s index
Feb 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
HealthNews.com confirms being reincluded in the Google index after being deindexed last week.
- Google gives SEO tips on how to handle day-long site closures
Feb 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Need to turn off your website for a period of time, but worry your Google rankings will drop? Here are some tips from Google’s John Mueller on how to handle it.
- Sharing is caring: Click share and post-holiday shopping success
Feb 28, 2017 by Matt Lawson
Click share is a crucial metric that can help you improve Shopping campaigns. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson explains what it is and how to improve it.
- Link free or die
Feb 28, 2017 by Julie Joyce
Why are we so afraid of links? Columnist Julie Joyce goes through several of our biggest fears and discusses how healthy they really are.
- Abdul Sattar Edhi Google doodle celebrates Pakistani humanitarian who founded Edhi Foundation
Feb 28, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Today would have been 89th birthday of the philanthropist and humanitarian who spent his life crusading for those in need.
