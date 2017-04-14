Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google style ideas, Merchant Center accounts & mobile optimization
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google image search adds ‘style ideas’ after ‘similar items’ goes live
Apr 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google says with the new image search feature, they can “help boost your search style IQ.”
- Now you can log into multiple Google Merchant Center accounts with the same email
Apr 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The change greatly simplifies user access for Shopping feeds and other Merchant Center programs.
- The 8 time- & money-saving SEO tools I pay for (& 17 more I use for free)
Apr 14, 2017 by Tom Demers
With all of the tools available in the SEO space, it’s tough to know the best software to apply to various use cases. Contributor Tom Demers helps clear up confusion by detailing the strengths he’s discovered in a wide variety of offerings.
- Making the case for mobile site optimizations: Who doesn’t want an extra $13K?
Apr 14, 2017 by Carrie Albright
These days, the question isn’t whether we should invest in mobile but to what extent. Columnist Carrie Albright explains how marketers can make the case for greater investment in mobile optimization.
- Search in Pics: Google bird nest room, braille business card & real big easter eggs
Apr 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google easter eggs on logo: Source: Instagram Google bird nest room? Source: Instagram Google Brazil view: […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Local search ranking factors: What’s working in 2017 [Podcast]
- How Turner’s Super Deluxe gets most of its Facebook Live viewers to watch live
- What you need to know about compliance in the affiliate marketing industry
- Survey surprise: Consumers very forgiving of non-mobile-friendly websites
- Sprinklr, the former social platform, emerges this week as a customer experience cloud
Search News From Around The Web:
Searching
- Google Featured Snippets Showing More & More Images, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Google Has No CAPS Search Ranking Penalty, Search Engine Roundtable
- Launching a New Website: Your SEO Checklist – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- The Fantasy of Effective In-House SEO, SEM Rush
- Transition words and SEO, Yoast
- Tweeting At Googlers Likely Won’t Penalize Your Site In Google, Search Engine Roundtable
- Video SEO in 2017 Best Practice Guide, Portent
SEM / Paid Search
- What You Need to Know About Ads in the 3-Pack, Imprezzio Marketing
Search Marketing
- Video: Burger King Spams Google Home, Similar Images, Featured Snippets & Ask.com Privacy Bug, Search Engine Roundtable
