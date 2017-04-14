Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google image search adds ‘style ideas’ after ‘similar items’ goes live

Apr 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google says with the new image search feature, they can “help boost your search style IQ.”

Now you can log into multiple Google Merchant Center accounts with the same email

Apr 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The change greatly simplifies user access for Shopping feeds and other Merchant Center programs.

The 8 time- & money-saving SEO tools I pay for (& 17 more I use for free)

Apr 14, 2017 by Tom Demers With all of the tools available in the SEO space, it’s tough to know the best software to apply to various use cases. Contributor Tom Demers helps clear up confusion by detailing the strengths he’s discovered in a wide variety of offerings.

Making the case for mobile site optimizations: Who doesn’t want an extra $13K?

Apr 14, 2017 by Carrie Albright These days, the question isn’t whether we should invest in mobile but to what extent. Columnist Carrie Albright explains how marketers can make the case for greater investment in mobile optimization.