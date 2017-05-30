Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google adds ‘Personal’ search filter, then drops it

May 30, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google tests a personalized version of their search results for signed-in Google users. Did you see it?

Google Attribution: What search marketers need to know

May 30, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The new attribution solution announced last week offers more insights and functionality than currently available in AdWords or Analytics.

Another study shows how featured snippets steal significant traffic from the top organic result

May 30, 2017 by Barry Schwartz When a featured snippet is present, CTR for the first organic result falls below 20 percent.

The Account-Based Marketing Guide for Modern Marketers

May 30, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot As a marketer, you spend a lot of your time coming up with new ways to reach the right prospect, at the right time, with the right message. Account-Based Marketing (ABM) is a tried-and-true strategy to help you do all three. By treating each account as a market of one, you can deepen your relationships […]

YouTube SEO: How to find the best traffic-generating keywords

May 30, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli Want to increase the chances of your videos showing up in YouTube’s search results? Columnist Sherry Bonelli explains how to glean keyword insights from your competitors.

How to track conversions like a pro

May 30, 2017 by Ryan Shelley Driving more traffic is only good if you’re driving the right traffic. Columnist Ryan Shelley outlines three simple conversion goals you can track that will give you powerful insights into how your users are interacting with your website.