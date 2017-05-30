Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google tests personal search, featured snippets CTR & Google Attribution
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google adds ‘Personal’ search filter, then drops it
May 30, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google tests a personalized version of their search results for signed-in Google users. Did you see it?
- Google Attribution: What search marketers need to know
May 30, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The new attribution solution announced last week offers more insights and functionality than currently available in AdWords or Analytics.
- Another study shows how featured snippets steal significant traffic from the top organic result
May 30, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
When a featured snippet is present, CTR for the first organic result falls below 20 percent.
- The Account-Based Marketing Guide for Modern Marketers
May 30, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
As a marketer, you spend a lot of your time coming up with new ways to reach the right prospect, at the right time, with the right message. Account-Based Marketing (ABM) is a tried-and-true strategy to help you do all three. By treating each account as a market of one, you can deepen your relationships […]
- YouTube SEO: How to find the best traffic-generating keywords
May 30, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
Want to increase the chances of your videos showing up in YouTube’s search results? Columnist Sherry Bonelli explains how to glean keyword insights from your competitors.
- How to track conversions like a pro
May 30, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
Driving more traffic is only good if you’re driving the right traffic. Columnist Ryan Shelley outlines three simple conversion goals you can track that will give you powerful insights into how your users are interacting with your website.
- Journey analytics: The GPS for understanding your customers
May 30, 2017 by Sponsored Content: IBM
Some say it’s the journey — not the destination — that really matters. That’s certainly true when it comes to your customers. While many consumers achieve their goal by traveling across multiple interactions with your brand, just one terrible, disjointed experience can send them straight to your competition. That’s why it’s so important to understand […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Initial Interest Confusion rears its ugly head once more in trademark infringement case
- Martech vendor investment forecast: Sunny with just a few ‘clouds’
- Stop calling ‘ad tech’ advertising
- Top 10 agency must-haves for marketing automation
- For emerging ad exchange NYIAX, it’s back to the future
- PlaceIQ making location intelligence more accessible with new ‘LandMark’ tool
- The calm before the storm: Why media channels die quickly
- 3 reasons why customer identity should top retailers’ 2017 holiday wish lists
- Journey analytics: The GPS for understanding your customers
- Is your creative agency killing your campaign?
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Apple Park 3D models, walkways, more show up in Apple Maps, appleinsider.com
- The Canton, Texas Tornados with Sentinel-2 imagery, Google Earth Blog
- A Year of Google Maps & Apple Maps, Justin O’Beirne
- Cheers to Street View’s 10th birthday!, Google Blog
Link Building
- Google Says That Guest Post Link Warning Was Just A General Reminder, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Answer: Finding tweets from a particular place, SearchReSearch
- Why Voice Command Usage on Smartphones Is Growing – Here’s Why #120, Stone Temple
SEO
- 7 Tips for Using Pop-ups Without Harming Your SEO, Search Engine Journal
- Evidence of the Surprising State of JavaScript Indexing, Moz
- Can Navigation Location Hurt Your SEO? #AskanSEO, Search Engine Journal
- Google Fetch & Render Better Than Cache To See What Google Sees, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Nofollow Does Not Use Up Crawl Budget, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Updates Quality Rater Guidelines for YMYL & Offensive Results, The SEM Post
- Google Updates Quality Raters Guidelines This Month, Search Engine Roundtable
- The Amazing SEO Benefits of Discovering Your "Hidden Ranks", Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- 5 Intangible Qualities that Make Great PPC Account Managers, Metric Theory
- Are Your AdWords Campaigns Taking Advantage of Separate Desktop and Tablet Bids?, Merkle
- No, Paid Search Audiences Won’t Replace Keywords, Moz
