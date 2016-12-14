Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google top searches, Cortana with Harman Kardon & image product schema
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Move over, Amazon Echo & Google Home: Here comes Microsoft Cortana
Dec 13, 2016 by Danny Sullivan
Cortana will be baked into a new smart speaker from Harman Kardon to be released next year, potentially the first of many Cortana-powered devices.
- Google’s Top Searches in 2016: Pokémon Go & iPhone 7 outrank Donald Trump, Prince & Powerball
Dec 14, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues
The site released a variety of its top search trends — ranking everything from top searches overall to the most searched people and global news stories.
- Google now showing product schema rich snippets in image search results
Dec 14, 2016 by Barry Schwartz
Google Image Search now supports product schema markup in the mobile image search results.
- Monetizing your SEO expertise
Dec 14, 2016 by Stephan Spencer
Columnist Stephan Spencer discusses how you can use SEO knowledge to build assets that make money for you, rather than having all the gains go to your clients.
- Microsoft debuts brilliant Cortana SDK strategy
Dec 14, 2016 by Greg Sterling
The strategy potentially means that Cortana will show up on many more devices and device types than if it Microsoft had simply copied Echo.
- The next Bing thing: Get your Bing campaigns in top shape for 2017
Dec 14, 2016 by Anna Shirley
Columnist Anna Shirley discusses some of the most useful reports in Bing Ads and how they can be used to further refine and optimize your ad campaigns.
- Revealing the marketing agenda for 2017
Dec 14, 2016 by Sponsored Content: Thunderhead
The year 2016 has been an exciting one for marketers. Technology continues to infiltrate the industry to offer new and more efficient ways of getting in front of customers. Social sharing platforms like Instagram have implemented click-to-purchase buttons, Alexa and Cortana became a household names, and Snapchat Spectacles are the talk of the town — […]
- Navigate your marketing automation options with this checklist
Dec 14, 2016 by Digital Marketing Depot
Companies using marketing automation see 53 percent higher conversion rates, according to the Aberdeen Group. But there are hundreds of software companies that have been identified as marketing automation platforms. Add in customer relationship management software, email marketing platforms and experience management tools and the market is daunting at best. Marketing Automation is a clear […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- No targeting in Google Display & Video ad groups? Ads can soon show across Google Display Network
- Data as the new currency: Three keys to CMO success in 2017
- What we’ve learned about SEO in 2016
- How to get started on your web content personalization strategy
- Facebook plans to buy original shows to fill its new video-only feed
- Twitter Live raises questions about Twitter’s other live-streaming product, Periscope
- Two new reports: The good news is marketers will spend more on martech
- Ad tech firm Dstillery enters B2B arena with intent data from Bombora
- Is your analytics data lying to you?
- Digital or TV? The false dichotomy in advertising
- Digital Satisfaction Index shows that US brands can gain if they champion privacy
- Revealing the marketing agenda for 2017
- Amazon’s December email campaigns outperform competitors, earning nearly 20% read rate
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google Doodle For The First Expedition To The South Pole, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google extends conservative outreach as Trump calls tech meeting, Reuters
Local & Maps
- How To Improve Local SEO & 3 Pack CTR, Search Engine People
Link Building
Searching
- Delays… and Knowledge Panels, SearchReSearch
SEO
- 14 Advanced SEO Tactics That Your Competition Doesn’t Know About, quicksprout.com
- 7 Must-Know Google Ranking Factors in 2017, Receptional.com
- Google Does Take Action On Rich Snippet Spam, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Issues Warning To Tools That Do Automated Queries, Search Engine Roundtable
- November 30, 2016 Google Algorithm Update (And The Partial Reversal On December 13) – Analysis and Findings, gsqi.com
SEM / Paid Search
- 4 Signs Your PPC Client Is Going To Quit, PPC Hero
- Google AdWords Tests Capitalizing Letters In Display URL?, Search Engine Roundtable
Search Marketing
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.