Move over, Amazon Echo & Google Home: Here comes Microsoft Cortana

Dec 13, 2016 by Danny Sullivan Cortana will be baked into a new smart speaker from Harman Kardon to be released next year, potentially the first of many Cortana-powered devices.

Google’s Top Searches in 2016: Pokémon Go & iPhone 7 outrank Donald Trump, Prince & Powerball

Dec 14, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues The site released a variety of its top search trends — ranking everything from top searches overall to the most searched people and global news stories.

Google now showing product schema rich snippets in image search results

Dec 14, 2016 by Barry Schwartz Google Image Search now supports product schema markup in the mobile image search results.

Monetizing your SEO expertise

Dec 14, 2016 by Stephan Spencer Columnist Stephan Spencer discusses how you can use SEO knowledge to build assets that make money for you, rather than having all the gains go to your clients.

Microsoft debuts brilliant Cortana SDK strategy

Dec 14, 2016 by Greg Sterling The strategy potentially means that Cortana will show up on many more devices and device types than if it Microsoft had simply copied Echo.

The next Bing thing: Get your Bing campaigns in top shape for 2017

Dec 14, 2016 by Anna Shirley Columnist Anna Shirley discusses some of the most useful reports in Bing Ads and how they can be used to further refine and optimize your ad campaigns.

Revealing the marketing agenda for 2017

Dec 14, 2016 by Sponsored Content: Thunderhead The year 2016 has been an exciting one for marketers. Technology continues to infiltrate the industry to offer new and more efficient ways of getting in front of customers. Social sharing platforms like Instagram have implemented click-to-purchase buttons, Alexa and Cortana became a household names, and Snapchat Spectacles are the talk of the town — […]