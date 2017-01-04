Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google updates its iOS app, a guide to SSL certificates & Bing Ads
Amy Gesenhues on January 4, 2017 at 4:05 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google’s updated iOS app pulls in YouTube videos, menus & more
Jan 4, 2017 by Matt McGee
Version 22 gives searchers fewer reasons to need to leave the app.
- Get your digital transformation efforts in full gear by attending the MarTech Conference!
Jan 4, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Here’s to a great 2017 full of learning, growing and driving digital transformation! Register for MarTech San Francisco today and get the best deals on All Access Passes. Looking forward to seeing you May 9–11 at the world’s premier marketing technology conference!
- A comprehensive guide to SSL certificates
Jan 4, 2017 by Stephanie LeVonne
Need to secure your site, but not sure where to start? Check out columnist Stephanie LeVonne’s helpful guide to SSL certificates and get informed.
- 2016 in review: Insights for search marketers from Bing Ads
Jan 4, 2017 by Christi Olson
Columnist Christi Olson of Bing discusses some of the ways Bing Ads changed over the course of last year and looks at trends to see what’s ahead for 2017.
- Why you should budget for call tracking in 2017
Jan 3, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With the current fiscal year winding down and budgeting for FY2017 gearing up, marketers are faced with the annual task of tracking effectiveness and justifying budgets. The key is to invest in tools that help control costs and boost revenue — not just within the purview of marketing, but across the entire organization.
