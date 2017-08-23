Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google & Walmart, Yandex’s Korolyov & Local SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Yandex upgrades search algorithm to better understand user searches
Aug 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Yandex updates their version of RankBrain from Palekh to Korolyov, which is now able to analyze the full page of content versus just the headline.
- Walmart offering voice shopping via Google Assistant and Home
Aug 23, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google is also making its Express delivery service free with purchase minimums.
- 4 local SEO tips for restaurants
Aug 23, 2017 by Dave Davies
While general SEO wisdom is applicable if you’re running a restaurant website, contributor Dave Davies digs into the details of the options available especially for this business category.
- With so many choices, which SEO tool is right for you?
Aug 23, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
MarTech Today’s “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide ” examines the market for enterprise SEO tools software and the considerations involved in implementing SEO management platforms. The 42-page report reviews the explosion of SEO Tools, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges. In this report you will learn: who the key players are in the […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The one martech metric that really matters: Customer lifetime value
- 10 tips for choosing the perfect domain
- Load time, static site generators & SEO: How we lowered our own site’s load time by 74%
- Join the marketing technology community at MarTech. Beta rates expire this Saturday!
- Facebook adds publishers’ logos to links in search results, trending lists
- IAB releases its first ‘Podcast Playbook’ guide for marketers
- Why freelance marketing work could be damaging your personal brand
- Google announces AMP speed and viewability enhancements for ads
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Google Posts: How to Use Google’s New Feature for Local SEO, purevisibility.com
- Google Adds Hotel Price Slider to Local Finder, Sergey Alakov
- Google Local Panel Showing "Recently Opened" Label, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Local Results Testing Extracting Some Reviews, Search Engine Roundtable
- Hiya and Samsung Turn the Phone Dialer Into a Local Search Engine, Street Fight
SEO
- How to Perform a Basic Local Business Competitive Audit, Moz
- Ask Yoast case study: SEO for local businesses, Yoast
- Google Confirms More Data Coming To Google Search Console Soon, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Things Looking Good For Mobile First Index, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s John Mueller Teases New Feature & Deletes Tweet, Search Engine Roundtable
- Https and SEO: The risks of making the switch from http., Marie Haynes
- The Technical Guide to Common Magento SEO Issues, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- PPC Ad Testing: Discovering what to test and how to do it – Brad Geddes’s Theories on Marketing, Brad Geddes
- Universal App Campaigns: Steer Performance with Goals, Inside AdWords
Search Marketing
- Real World Examples of Search Intent Optimization, Stoney deGeyter
- SEO Trends 2017 – A MidSummer Review, State of Digital
- Step-by-Step Guide to Performing a Content Audit, cognitiveseo.com
