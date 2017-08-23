Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Yandex upgrades search algorithm to better understand user searches

Aug 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Yandex updates their version of RankBrain from Palekh to Korolyov, which is now able to analyze the full page of content versus just the headline.

Walmart offering voice shopping via Google Assistant and Home

Aug 23, 2017 by Greg Sterling Google is also making its Express delivery service free with purchase minimums.

4 local SEO tips for restaurants

Aug 23, 2017 by Dave Davies While general SEO wisdom is applicable if you’re running a restaurant website, contributor Dave Davies digs into the details of the options available especially for this business category.