SearchCap: Google warrant, PPC teams & AMP
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google receives search warrant for identities of everyone who searched crime victim’s name
Mar 17, 2017 by Greg Sterling
If this overly broad warrant were duplicated in other jurisdictions, local law enforcement might use Google as a first stop in their investigations.
- A proven method for building a strong PPC account team
Mar 17, 2017 by Jeff Baum
What’s the ideal structure for a team managing a PPC account? Columnist Jeff Baum shares the benefits and potential pitfalls of his agency’s “team of teams” approach to account management.
- St. Patrick’s Day Google doodle gives center stage to Ireland’s Skellig Michael
Mar 17, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Located off the coast of County Kerry, Ireland, the island has been categorized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
- Three foolproof steps to excellent AdWords ads
Mar 17, 2017 by Matt Lawson
With billions of paid search ads delivered each day, it’s imperative to create appealing ad creative customized for the user and context. Luckily, AdWords is designed for just this purpose. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson explains the simple steps to search creative excellence.
- Advice for AMP-curious publishers
Mar 17, 2017 by Barb Palser
Columnist Barb Palser offers a framework to help publishers assess the potential benefits of Accelerated Mobile Pages.
- Search in Pics: Green GoogleBot, Google swings & hammock & a mini Google pool
Mar 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google mini pool: Source: Instagram Google swings: Source: Instagram Google net hammock: Source: Instagram Google graffiti […]
