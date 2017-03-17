Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google receives search warrant for identities of everyone who searched crime victim’s name

Mar 17, 2017 by Greg Sterling If this overly broad warrant were duplicated in other jurisdictions, local law enforcement might use Google as a first stop in their investigations.

A proven method for building a strong PPC account team

Mar 17, 2017 by Jeff Baum What’s the ideal structure for a team managing a PPC account? Columnist Jeff Baum shares the benefits and potential pitfalls of his agency’s “team of teams” approach to account management.

St. Patrick’s Day Google doodle gives center stage to Ireland’s Skellig Michael

Mar 17, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Located off the coast of County Kerry, Ireland, the island has been categorized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Three foolproof steps to excellent AdWords ads

Mar 17, 2017 by Matt Lawson With billions of paid search ads delivered each day, it’s imperative to create appealing ad creative customized for the user and context. Luckily, AdWords is designed for just this purpose. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson explains the simple steps to search creative excellence.

Advice for AMP-curious publishers

Mar 17, 2017 by Barb Palser Columnist Barb Palser offers a framework to help publishers assess the potential benefits of Accelerated Mobile Pages.